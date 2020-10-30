We're getting a distinct impression there's some major news ready to drop on Neil Gaiman (Good Omens), Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy), David Goyer (Hellraiser, Constantine), and WBTV Group's series adaptation of The Sandman for Netflix. Either that or Gaiman is so impressed with what he's been seeing that he's finding it harder and harder to contain himself. Just days after offering fans a solid rundown of updates on both sides of the camera, the comic book creator and series writer/co-showrunner/executive producer offered even more eyebrow-arching details.

Speaking with Ethan Alter from Yahoo! Entertainment, Gaiman states that filming has been going on for ten days (at the time of the interview) and that he's been screening dailies. His biggest emotional reaction when he realized that this was The Sandman was watching camera tests of Morpheus in his glass prison. Though he couldn't divulge the lead's name, he did say that there were "200-odd" auditions and that out of that, there was one audition they "really liked." As for what they'll be covering, Gaiman dropped a line-up that fans will know all-too-well: "24 Hours," the convention of serial killers, the John Constantine/"Dream a Little Dream of Me" storyline, and a trip to Hell.

Got goosebumps talking with @neilhimself about what to expect from Netflix's #Sandman series. Expect to be freaked out by "24 Hours" all over again. https://t.co/zJyYcZm6OK pic.twitter.com/ITOjP21o57 — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) October 29, 2020

Heinberg will write and serve as showrunner on the series, with Gaiman set to executive produce alongside Goyer, with both having been attached to the original New Line feature film effort. Gaiman's multi-genre tale centers on Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams, and the Endless, the powerful group of siblings: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Despair, Desire, and Delirium. Warner Bros. shopped the television project to a number of networks and streaming services – including "family member" HBO, who reportedly passed on the series based on the expected price tag attached. Netflix made the winning bid with a direct-to-series order, seeing the series as a potential "tent pole" for the streamer as Game of Thrones was for HBO.