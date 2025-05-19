The Shards: Ryan Murphy, FX Reportedly Eyeing Bret Easton Ellis Adapt

Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: bret easton ellis, ryan murphy

FX, Ryan Murphy, and 20th Television are reportedly eyeing a series adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' prep school thriller novel The Shards.

Though reps from FX Networks and 20th Television aren't commenting, it seems Ryan Murphy has his eyes set on a new series for FX. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Murphy is developing an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' prep school thriller novel The Shards, with Kaia Gerber (FX's American Horror Story) starring and Max Winkler (Netflix's Monster) directing. 20th Television is set to produce, in association with studio-based Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy, Ellis, Winkler, Nick Hall, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young are set as executive producers; no word yet on who is set to pen the adaptation. First serialized as audio fiction before being published as a novel by Alfred A. Knopf in 2023, here's a look at the official logline/overview of The Shards:

Seventeen-year-old Bret is a senior at the exclusive Buckley prep school when a new student arrives with a mysterious past. Robert Mallory is bright, handsome, charismatic, and shielding a secret from Bret and his friends even as he becomes a part of their tightly knit circle. Bret's obsession with Mallory is equaled only by his increasingly unsettling preoccupation with the Trawler, a serial killer on the loose who seems to be drawing ever closer to Bret and his friends, taunting them—and Bret in particular—with grotesque threats and horrific, sharply local acts of violence.

The coincidences are uncanny, but they are also filtered through the imagination of a teenager whose gifts for constructing narrative from the filaments of his own life are about to make him one of the most explosive literary sensations of his generation. Can he trust his friends—or his own mind—to make sense of the danger they appear to be in? Thwarted by the world and by his own innate desires, buffeted by unhealthy fixations, he spirals into paranoia and isolation as the relationship between the Trawler and Robert Mallory hurtles inexorably toward a collision.