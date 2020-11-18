The Stand: Ezra Miller Joins Stephen King Adapt Series as [SPOILERS]

When CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand spreads its way across streaming screens starting Thursday, December 17, fans of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and Justice League are going to spot a familiar face in a very unfamiliar role. On Wednesday, EW revealed that Ezra Miller is joining the 9-episode limited series standoff between the forces of light (Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail) and darkness (Alexander Skarsgard's Randall Flagg)- with Miller taking on the role of Trashcan Man, an unstable pyromaniac who joins Flagg's group in "New Vegas."

For showrunner Benjamin Cavell, Miller wasn't just a fan of the novel but also someone who knew how to approach the character. "It's so different from any way that anyone has seen Erza before, and he's so committed to it," said Cavell. "He's a huge fan of the book and had fallen in love with this character and wanted to play it for a long time. On our first call, he described Trash as 'the embodiment of pyromania.' The only thing this guy was capable of, and the only area in life he was comfortable, were with the explosives and instruments of fire and destruction."

Inspired by Miller, Trash's look is definitely a unique one. "He wears basically no clothes except for his extensive tactical gear," Cavell adds. "So he just kind of in underwear and combat boots … the character has to be right on the edge of over-the-top. But no matter how strangely he's behaving there's always this Ezra Miller soul as a twinkle coming through. I can't say enough about how brilliant he is in it."

Describing the character as one of the "underestimated and misinterpreted amongst us," Miller wanted Trash's lool to revolve around the one love in Trash's life: fire. "'Fireproof underwear' were two of the first words out of my mouth in the first conceptual meeting," Miller wrote. "I was very interested in working directly with the wardrobe department in creating a look based entirely on the practical demands of the characters pyromania. Trash wears nothing but what is necessary to craft incendiaries, ignite them, and get as close to the flames as possible — in order to revel in the fire."

To learn more- including how Marilyn Manson was almost cast in the series and the role that would've tied him to Miller's Trashcan Man- check out the EW article here.

Here's a Look at CBS All Access' "The Stand"

The limited series's ensemble cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Heather Graham, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Henry Zaga, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, Daniel Sunjata, Nat Wolff, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, and Fiona Dourif. Here's a look at our cast of characters, as well as some previously-released preview images:

Marsden's Stu Redman is an ordinary working-class factory man in an extraordinary situation with a damaged quality to him that belies his exterior. Heard's Nadine Cross is a deeply conflicted woman who feels the consequences of her actions but is still compelled by her allegiance to Randall Flagg, the Dark Man. Young's Frannie Goldsmith is a pregnant young woman navigating a strange new world, who also has the foresight to recognize that there is evil lurking beyond Flagg. Zaga's Nick Andros is a young deaf and mute man who finds himself in a position of authority when the unthinkable happens. He has a habit of risking his own well-being for the safety of others.

Goldberg's Mother Abagail is a prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu. Adepo's Larry Underwood is a young musician with a taste for fame, as well as illegal substances. When the plague hits, he is forced to confront his demons as he makes his way to the new world. Teague's Harold Lauder goes in search of others with fellow survivor Frannie Goldsmith. While his intentions are good, jealousy and his infatuation with Frannie threaten to lead him down a dark path. Henke's Tom Cullen is Nick Andros' traveling companion who is developmentally disabled due to a terrible fall as a child. A sweet soul, he will be instrumental in their fight for survival. Sunjata's Cobb is a member of the military tasked with supervising Stu Redman as the government searches for a cure during the outbreak of the superglue.

Skarsgard's Randall Flagg is the living, breathing personification of all things dark and evil. Wolff's Lloyd Henreid is a petty criminal who becomes fiercely loyal to Flagg. Bailey's Teddy Weizak is a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold, in Boulder, CO. McNamara's Julie Lawry is a small-town girl with a wild side who is one of Lloyd's conquests in Las Vegas. Linklater's Dr. Ellis is a military colonel and infectious-disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superglue. Graham's Rita Blakemoor is a wealthy woman who is ill-prepared for the end of the world and attempts to escape superflu-infested New York City. Kinnear's Glen Bateman is a widowed professor when the superflu hits – one accustomed to a solitary life. When he encounters other survivors, Glen's curiosity is piqued by Mother Abagail's visions. Dourif's "Rat Woman" is one of Randall Flagg's evil lackeys.

Written by Josh Boone, Ben Cavell, and more, the 9-episode limited series also includes a King-penned final episode coda that provides a new aspect and perspective to the ending not found in the book. Boone is directing the first and last episodes, and executive producing alongside showrunner Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee, and Richard P. Rubinstein, with CBS Televisions Studios serving as studio. Jake Braver, Jill Killington, Owen King, Knate Lee, and Stephen Welke also produce.