The Studio Sneak Peek: Seth Rogen Has Big Zombie Diarrhea Problem

Set to hit Apple TV+ on March 26th, here's the latest look at Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's upcoming comedy series The Studio.

As big as Super Bowl LIX weekend will be for the NFL and FOX, it's also a big weekend for studios, who spend a ton of money previewing the shows and films that are coming up on the horizon—shows and films they spent even more money on. So when Matt (Seth Rogen) and his team at Continental Studios are facing a trailer crisis, you can understand how things can get tense. In this clip from Apple TV+, Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio, it seems that the preview for Johnny Knoxville and Josh Hutcherson's new film DUHPOCALYPSE is being met with resistance from theater owners in the heartland who are taking issue with the diarrhea explosion scene – and we'll leave things there because we don't want to spoil the debate that follows over explosive diarrhea and creative vision.

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) appearing as a guest star. Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peek, along with an official overview of the 10-episode streaming series – with Apple TV+'s The Studio hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

