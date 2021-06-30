The Suicide Squad Targets Those Big Red Balls for TBS Wipeout Special

Look, we'll be the first ones to say that running the course on TBS' Wipeout looks like an exercise in getting wet and seriously abused. But on August 1, "The Big Red Balls' are going "suicidal" when The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn joins hosts Nicole Byer (Netflix's Nailed It!) and John Cena (aka Peacemaker, and dude who wears his costume off the set a little too much- said with love) for the special crossover event Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special. Joined by field host Camille Kostek, the one-hour special will also feature cameos from the film's stars Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior. And what makes this one so special? Aside from the $25,000 they're competing for, it appears Gunn is about to stage an intervention with Cena to get that costume back- as you're about to see in the following promo.

Here's a look at BS' Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special, set to be unleashed on August 1:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wipeout with The Suicide Squad on August 1st Promo | TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5peNFVRfZ4)

Hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer with Camille Kostek serving as field host, "Wipeout" is an extreme course obstacle series that pushes the athleticism and willpower of each contestant to great extremes for an ultimate cash prize — all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game is divided into three rounds and features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. The series' iconic big balls also made a comeback during the April launch of "Wipeout," which ranked as Cable's #1 new unscripted series for 2021.

Endemol Shine North America produces the series for TBS, with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé, and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. Cena serves as an executive producer, with original series creator Matt Kunitz serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.