The Talamasca Call The Shadows Home – And They Are Always There

Check out a new teaser for AMC's upcoming Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca.

We've seen it over the course of the first two seasons of Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. The Talamasca are not to be messed with – and they're everywhere. Over the past few weeks, we've been treated to mini-teasers for AMC's upcoming Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow)-starring series – putting the witches and vampires on notice that they're watching – and that they're always watching.

For this go-around, we're getting a new transmission spotlighting Denton's Guy Anatole, who is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

