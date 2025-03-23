Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, The Talamasca

The Talamasca Is Keeping Its Eye on Louis, Leaphorn in New Teasers

AMC has been telling us Anne Rice's The Talamasca is watching everyone, and that includes Louis from IWTV and... Leaphorn from Dark Winds?!?

As we inch closer to learning more about the organization that's more than made its presence known in Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Interview with the Vampire, and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Mayfair Witches, we've got a pair of teasers for the Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow)-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca that shows just how far its reach truly is. While we know the marketing folks were just having some fun, having Zahn McClarnon's Lt. Joe Leaphorn from Dark Winds on one of the screens raises some pretty trippy implications. In addition, we have another look at Anderson's Louis from IWTV and a closer look at Denton's Guy.

Here's a look at what went out earlier tonight

Earlier this month, we were treated to a look at what's on the clandestine organization's radar 24/7 with the release of a transmission site – with some very familiar faces on the radar:

Here's a look at the "transmission" that went out with the site link, followed by a new teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca – offering our best look yet at three of our main players:

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

