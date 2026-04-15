Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Terror, The Terror: Devil in Silver

The Terror: Devil in Silver: AMC+ Previews Dan Stevens-Starring Season

Check out the trailer for AMC+ and Shudder's Dan Stevens (Abigail, Downton Abbey)-starring The Terror: Devil in Silver, debuting on May 7th.

Article Summary Dan Stevens stars in The Terror: Devil in Silver, premiering May 7th on AMC+ and Shudder.

The new season adapts Victor LaValle’s acclaimed novel, blending psychological horror and suspense.

Directed by Karyn Kusama with Ridley Scott as executive producer, promising elevated anthology chills.

Pepper, a wrongfully committed moving man, faces supernatural evil inside New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital.

Last month, AMC+ and Shudder released a set of first-look images from Dan Stevens (Abigail, Downton Abbey)-starring The Terror: Devil in Silver, with the newest season of the acclaimed horror anthology set to begin dropping weekly episodes on Thursday, May 7th. Executive-produced by Ridley Scott, the story stems from writers and showrunners Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire) and Victor LaValle (The Changeling) – the author of the novel on which the season is based. In addition, Emmy Award-nominated director Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets) helms the first two episodes. With less than a month to go until the season premieres, we're getting our best look yet at what's ahead with the release of the official trailer and key art poster.

Stevens' Pepper is a working-class moving man who, through a combination of bad luck and a bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital – an institution filled with those society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients working against him, doctors harboring grim secrets, and perhaps even the Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face the entity that thrives on the suffering within New Hyde's walls – but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.

Along with Stevens, the cast for this season includes Judith Light (Before, Out of My Mind), CCH Pounder (Rustin, NCIS: New Orleans), Aasif Mandvi (Evil, This Way Up), John Benjamin Hickey (The Big C, Lilly), Stephen Root (Barry, Heads of State), Michael Aronov (The Americans, Operation Finale), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Glass Chin), Chinaza Uche (Silo, A Good Person), Hampton Fluker (Shades of Blue, Instant Family), b (WeCrashed, You), Hayward Leach (Tom Swift, Love Life), and Philip Ettinger (First Reformed, I Know This Much Is True).

"Working shoulder to shoulder with Victor LaValle to bring his masterful novel to the screen has been an incredible experience, as his story is, yes—packed with death and horror—but also brimming with beauty and the flickering yet unassailable light of our fragile humanity. Our writing team expanded and enriched Victor's pulse-pounding and profound themes, Karyn Kusama brought a brilliant cinematic eye to this very real, very frightening world, and we did it all under the accomplished, hallowed banner of Scott Free with a top-tier crew," shared Cantwell "It was a pleasure to return to my inveterate partnership with AMC, a place where above all, characters and drama grip you tight and don't let go. 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' is no different, as this cast—helmed with grace and strength by Dan Stevens—imbues every one of our characters with dimension, empathy, and soul. You will love these people who very much come from your world. You will grieve with them, cheer for them, laugh with them, and of course fear for their very lives."

"'The Terror: Devil in Silver' represents everything we love about this anthology – a compelling real-life setting with a veil of supernatural dread, dynamic characters brought to life through powerhouse performances, and a suspenseful, emotionally gripping story that stays with you long after the credits roll," added Courtney Thomasma, AMC Media Group's Executive Vice President of Linear and Streaming Products. "We're thrilled to co-premiere this new chapter on both AMC+ and the leading horror streamer Shudder, as we bring the series to both premium drama viewers and a passionate horror fanbase. Debuting on the heels of Shudder's annual Halfway to Halloween programming event serves as a perfect celebration of this kind of elevated genre storytelling."

AMC+ and Shudder's The Terror: Devil in Silver is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, and Clayton Krueger for Scott Free Productions, Alexandra Milchan for Emjag Productions, Guymon Casady (Entertainment 360), and Brooke Kennedy, alongside series showrunners Cantwell and LaValle, director Kusama, and star Stevens. Previous seasons of "The Terror" focused on a British naval expedition stuck in the ice while searching for the Northwest Passage and haunting events in a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Both seasons are currently streaming on AMC+ and Shudder.

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