The Testaments Set for April 2026: "Handmaid's Tale" Spinoff Previewed

With "The Handmaid's Tale" spinoff sequel set for April 2026, Hulu released preview images for series creator Bruce Miller's The Testaments.

Article Summary The Handmaid's Tale spinoff The Testaments premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in April 2026.

Based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel, the sequel explores Gilead years after the original series.

Viewers meet June's daughters, Agnes and Daisy, now grown with new names and identities.

New characters face coming-of-age struggles and resistance in a bleak, oppressive Gilead society.

Set to hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in April 2026, viewers were treated to their best look yet at The Testaments, the spinoff series continuation of Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale. Based on bestselling author Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel, the Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), Chase Infiniti (Agnes), and Lucy Halliday (Daisy)-starring series was part of a rollout of previews and updated for a number of new and returning series during CCXP Brazil 2025. The biggest headline-grabber is that we get a look at Agnes (Infiniti) and Daisy (Halliday), the now-grown daughters of June (Moss) from the original series, but with new names.

Years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale, the spinoff sequel series is a coming-of-age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve. Here's a look at some of the major players in Hulu's The Testaments:

Rowan Blanchard plays Shunammite, a pampered teen from a prominent Gilead family whose status affords her a certain level of respect and power amongst her peers.

Mattea Conforti plays Becka, a girl from humble origins who attends school with Gilead's elite. As she comes of age, she starts to question whether she wants the life she's being groomed for.

Mabel Li plays Aunt Vidala, a stern disciplinarian and the heir-apparent to the women's sphere of Gilead.

Amy Seimetz plays Paula. Her recent marriage to a high-ranking Commander has raised her social status, but her perfect life is complicated by her new stepdaughter.

Brad Alexander plays Garth, a young Commander who becomes involved in the personal lives of the girls he's sworn to protect.

Zarrin Darnell-Martin plays Aunt Gabbana, a firm proponent of Gilead values and right hand to Aunt Vidala, she is a strict and uncompromising educator.

Eva Foote plays Aunt Estee, the youngest Aunt whose energy and kindness earn her "cool Aunt" status amongst her students.

Isolde Ardies plays Hulda, a guileless girl, full of excitement at the prospect of womanhood. Her frank observations and optimism have earned her loyal friends.

Shechinah Mpumlwana plays Jehosheba, a competitive classmate from a respected family who is relentless in her pursuit of a high-status marriage.

Birva Pandya plays Miriam, a girl on the cusp of womanhood who struggles under the pressure of marriage season.

Kira Guloien plays Rosa, a maternal figure to Agnes and a much-needed source of love in an otherwise cold household.

Hulu's The Testaments is created by showrunner and executive producer Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Steve Stark, Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, and Mike Barker, who will also direct the first three episodes.

