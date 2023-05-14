The Tick Creator Edlund: Writers Shouldn't Pay for Corporate Mistakes The Tick creator Ben Edlund took to Twitter to make a strong argument that writers shouldn't suffer for bad corporate decision-making & more.

If you're like us, then you hold a special place in your heart for Ben Edlund's The Tick, which made the leap from the comic book pages to the small screen on three different occasions. But whether it was 1994's The Tick: The Animated Series, 2001's Patrick Warburton-starring live-action take, or 2016's Peter Serafinowicz-starring live-action take, the one constant that made all three adaptations work was having the character's creator directly involved in the production process. So when Edlund is looking to share some perspective on the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, we're going to pay attention. "A corporation is NOT a person. It is NOT a human being, even if our legal system recognizes it as such. It is a profit-seeking collective, an inhuman conglomerate which eats numbers and shits misery. We, the members of the WGA, are the human beings in this conflict," Edlund kicked off the first of their four-tweet explanation of what's at stake with the writers' strike and the reality of who the WGA is going up against. "We are the individuals with homes, families, and livelihoods, defending the dignity and stability of our beloved profession against corporate greed and misled shareholders' expectations of unlimited growth."

To that end, Edlund makes the point clear that individual writers shouldn't be put in the position of having to pay the price for bad business decision-making on the studios' and corporations' parts. "The media in which we work form a robust and vital industry that guarantees profit, but our industry can't be expected to offset the losses of mega-corporations which were incurred by their failed ventures elsewhere. We line up today on just one of many emerging fronts in the battle between humanity and the inhuman forces of corporate avarice, monopoly, and exploitation. They will not stop with us; they are furiously refining the means of your ultimate exploitation as well. ALL ACTUAL HUMANS WILL FIGHT THIS SAME BATTLE."

And with that reminder that the writers' strike is foreshadowing the kind of labor fights ahead in many other professions, the creator of The Tick wrapped their four-tweet response with an extra tweet: "SPOOOON!" Here's a look at Edlund's tweets that went live heading into the weekend:

(1 of 4:) A corporation is NOT a person. It is NOT a human being, even if our legal system recognizes it as such. It is a profit-seeking collective, an inhuman conglomerate which eats numbers and shits misery. We, the members of the WGA, are the human beings in this conflict. pic.twitter.com/m7FltBNNMl — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) May 12, 2023

(2 OF 4) We are the individuals with homes, families and livelihoods, defending the dignity and stability of our beloved profession against corporate greed and misled shareholders' expectations of unlimited growth. — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) May 12, 2023

(3 of 4) The media in which we work form a robust and vital industry that guarantees profit, but our industry can't be expected to offset the losses of mega-corporations which were incurred by their failed ventures elsewhere. We line up today on just one of many emerging fronts — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) May 12, 2023