The Twilight Zone: Jordan Peele Anthology Ending After 2 Seasons

With the media blitz surrounding Disney and ViacomCBS holding their presentations on February 24, we got tons of new additions and streamer-related decisions with their respective services in Disney+ and Paramount+, respectively. One subtraction sadly is the cancellation of the Jordan Peele reboot of The Twilight Zone, which premiered on ViacomCBS' platform CBS All Access according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first two seasons of the sci-fi anthology along with the Rod Serling-created original will make the transition when CBS All Access becomes Paramount+ on March 4.

Peele, who served as host and narrator, and Simon Kinberg executive produced the reboot but were ready to walk away despite ViacomCBS wanting to continue sources told THR. "Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age," Paramount+ head of programming Julie McNamara said. "They upheld the classic series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today's viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come."

The Peele incarnation of The Twilight Zone ran for 20 episodes over the course of the two seasons. Like the Serling 1959-original series and previous revivals in 1985 and 2002, featuring a wide range of talent including Steven Yeun, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Seehorn, Sanaa Lathan, Adam Scott, Billy Porter, Jurnee Smollett, and Chris Meloni among others. The Serling original lasted five seasons for 156 episodes for CBS. The success spawned a film adaptation in 1983 that recycled a few of its memorable episodes with different actors retaining the same format with narration by Burgess Meredith. The 1985 reboot lasted three seasons for 130 episodes with hosts Charles Aldman in the first two on CBS and Robin Ward taking over for the final on syndication. In 1994, there was the TV film The Twilight Zone: Rod Serling's Lost Classics with host James Earl Jones. The 2002 adaptation featured host Forest Whitaker lasting only a season with 43 episodes.