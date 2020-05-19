The Umbrella Academy: Justin Min Responds to Hopper, Sheehan "Lies"

Yesterday, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy announced via a music/dance video starring cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin Min that the series is set to travel back to our screens on July 31. Since then, we've watched the video about 1,287 times (and danced to it 823 times) but we're guessing that's not the reason you're reading this. More important than our obsession is how nice it is to have the cast back in Hargreeves mode and actually able to talk (spoiler-free) about the series return. In special circumstances, even have a little fun responding to those "slanderous allegations" made by fellow castmates on social media.

For example, Min was "confronted" by a Twitter follower with a clip of Hopper and Sheehan where Sheehan accuses Min of "bullying" him on set by leaving rotten meat by his chair, shouting mean things at him outside of his trailer, and even launching a toiler paper attack on his trailer. Hopper was there to confirm the truth behind Sheehan's "accusations" (he would know since he helped Min TP Sheehan's trailer), but as you're about to see? Min wasn't haven't any of it, establishing for the record that it was "all lies". Well, except for that "leprechaun" matter:

As much as we found ourselves chuckling at their exchange, leave it to the show's official Twitter account to shift into Mom (Jordan Claire Robbins) mode and crush our hearts. Where's time travel when you really need it?

UPDATE: Directly from Min, the story continues…

On October 1, 1989, seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020, they return to us for a second season. To mark the occasion, the cast released a home quarantine-staged performance of "I Think We're Alone Now" to announce the series' return in a way that hit us hard in "The Feels" (and someone should check on Min at the end).

In March, series creator/EP Steve Blackman took to Instagram to show the team working hard on post-production on the live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series. Then last month, Min offered us a personal glimpse into how ADR (Automated Dialog Replacement) recording was going (otherwise known as "looping"). At the beginning of May, Min shared an image from a Zoom meeting with EP Jeff King, Kripke, and the cast that shifted our hopes into overdrive.

Here's a look at what appears to be the season's episode titles and writers, according to the WGA site. We're avoiding assigning them specific episode numbers until they're confirmed, but the running order for the season could be as follows (with writers included): "743" (Bronwyn Garrity and Roberto Askins), "A Light Supper" (Aeryn Michelle Williams), "OGA for OGA" (Nikki Schiefelbein), "Right Back Where We Started" (Blackman), "The End of Something" (Blackman), "The Frankel Footage" (Mark Goffman), "The Majestic 12" (Garrity), "The Seven Stages" (Goffman and Jesse McKeown), "The Swedish Job" (McKeown), and "Valhalla" (Robert Askins). Just a quick reminder that all of this is unofficial until it's official, but they do have us curious.