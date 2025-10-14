Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy: Marin Ireland on Bonding with Elliot Page

Marin Ireland (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy) spoke about her time on Netflix's The Umbrella Academy and working with Elliot Page.

Marin Ireland is one of the most versatile talents on screen since her debut in NBC's Law & Order: Criminal Intent with her memorable role as Anais Hutchinson in the season two episode "Zoonotic" in 2003, and would return in the season five episode "Dramma Giocoso," playing Laura Booth. She's been one of the busiest actors in the business, working in both film and TV with nearly 90 projects in her filmography. Her most prominent roles in Lionsgate's Hell or High Water (2016), Phase 4's Glass Chin, the Showtime political thriller series Homeland, and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

While promoting her role in the upcoming Peacock crime thriller series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Ireland spoke to Bleeding Cool about her memorable turn in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy as Sissy Cooper, a mother caught in an abusive relationship with her traveling husband, Carl Cooper (Stephen Bogaert), at a farm, but finds solace in the farmhand she hires in Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page), who's lost his memory in season two as the Hargreeves siblings got separated in time travel, as the two fall in love during season two. Sadly, Sissy would pass from cancer in 1989, and her son Harlan (Callum Keith Rennie), left with powers he struggles to understand.

The Umbrella Academy: Marin Ireland Reflects on Her Run & Elliot Page

I love your work in The Umbrella Academy, and I was wondering, what stuck out to you most about your time playing Sissy Cooper?

Well, Elliot Page and I became very close friends, and we still are to this day. Honestly, the most significant thing for me about that experience was forging such a sweet and long-lasting bond with my friend.

All four seasons of the Jeremy Slater and Steve Blackman-created The Umbrella Academy, which also stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Joran Claire Robbins, Adam Godley, and Kate Walsh, are available on Netflix. Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, which also stars Michael Chernus, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, Greg Bryk, and Cricket Brown, premieres October 16th on Peacock.

