The Umbrella Academy S04: Justin H. Min's Goodbye to Ben Hargreeves Taking to Twitter earlier, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy star Justin H. Min posted a goodbye to his on-screen alter-ego, Ben Hargreeves.

The last time we checked in on how things were going with the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy, Showrunner & EP Steve Blackman signaled that the last line for series finale S04E06 "End of the Beginning" (directed by Paco Cabezas) had been written. Now, more than a month later, we're starting to get the social media posts that TUA fans have been dreading to see. Earlier today, Justin H. Min tweeted an image of his trailer door with "BEN" taped on it – with a message that read, "You never forget your first. 5 1/2 years. Grateful for every moment. Thanks for the ride, Ben. You'll always be with me." While it's still quite possible that filming or some kind of post-production work in underway, it's pretty clear that Min is in a position to officially bid farewell to Ben Hargreeves.

Here's a look at Min's tweet honoring his time as Ben Hargreeves, followed by a look back at Blackman's Instagram post from last month signaling that the last line had been written:

you never forget your first. 5 1/2 years. grateful for every moment. thanks for the ride, ben. you'll always be with me. ☂️♥️ pic.twitter.com/WKVZy4xUNP — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) May 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series.

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

