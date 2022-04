The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Gabriel Ba, Dark Horse Offer FCBD Gift

With June 22nd here before you know it, Netflix is starting to step up its game when it comes to the promotional machine for the upcoming third season of its adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. Right now, we're coming towards the tail end of the release of a series of character profile key art posters for our heroes and their Sparrow Academy counterparts. And while we await the release of the official trailer (or at least an extended teaser), we also know that the popular streaming series will be a major focus of Netflix's Geeked Week (June 6-10). And earlier today, we also learned that Dark Horse Comics and Ba will have a Free Comic Book Day gift available to fans on Saturday, May 7, 2022 (less than two weeks away).

Here's a look at the announcement tweet from earlier with the good news:

Now here's a look back at the original date announcement teaser released last month confirming June 22, 2022, along with the official season overview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Created by showrunner & executive producer Blackman and produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is also executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb, with Way & Ba co-executive producing and Steve Wakefield producing.