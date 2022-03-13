The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Takes Flight This June: Teaser & Images

When Netflix's The Umbrella Academy writer, showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman rolled into SXSW on Sunday, we were hoping he wasn't showing up empty-handed. Along with producer & senior VFX supervisor Everett Burrell, COO of DigitalFilm Tree Nancy Jundi, senior VFX artist Carlo Vega, and game engine producer Andrea Aniceto-Chavez, Blackman was on hand for "Bringing 'The Umbrella Academy' to Life," a panel discussion that takes attendees through the process of creating two seasons' worth of time-tossed adventures. But this event wasn't just about the past, with Blackman making waves with the news that Season 3 will be hitting Netflix screens globally on Wednesday, June 22nd. And to celebrate, we have a look at two official images from Episode 301 as Hargreeves's Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy look ready to throw down. Following that, we have the official overview of the third season… but that's still not the best part. We wrap things up with a mini-teaser showing the two families flexing before they engage (as the overview describes) "in a violent face-off."

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Created by showrunner & executive producer Blackman and produced by UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is also executive produced by Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb, with Way & Ba co-executive producing and Steve Wakefield producing.