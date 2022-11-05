The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Ep. 1 Title Revealed, Production Begins

Clearly, series showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman runs at a much different pace than we do. Because the last time we checked in to see how things were going with the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy, it was about Blackman clearing up any rumors that Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves) would be a co-showrunner this season (it's a long story). Not exactly what we call a "big production update" (though it was pretty funny). Well, Blackman more than made up for it late on Friday with an Instagram post captioned, "And so it begins… one last time." And accompanying it was the intel to make it all official, the title of the first episode (which fits so perfectly with how the third season ended), as well as the writing team behind it (sorry, no director listed). To be honest, we weren't expecting to hear anything except maybe a teaser image announcing a production start dropping around New Year's Eve, so this was a pleasant yet bittersweet surprise.

Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, here's a look at the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," that Blackman posted in the overnight hours (at least on the east coast):

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." So for a look at the lighter side of time-hopping and universe-destroying, check out the following bloopers from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.