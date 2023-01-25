The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Justin Min Missed Toronto, Ontario Based on the Instagram Stories post from earlier, it looks like Justin Min's in Toronto to start work on The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Since the new year kicked off, we've been getting those slow-building rumblings that news should be coming soon regarding the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. And now, thanks to the combination of Justin Min's Instagram Stories post, his near-exhaustion levels of functioning, and his being recognized in public for playing Ben Hargreeves, it looks like we have a little fuel to throw on our dumpster fires of random speculation. Here's a look at a screencap of Min's post, with the location tag of "Toronto, Ontario" very telling:

David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two) posted an image of himself on a plane earlier this month with the caption, " Back to work." The giveaway that it was TUA filming that he was heading out for? Look no further than the excellent Diego/Lila (Ritu Arya) t-shirt he's wearing that folks are already wanting to get their hands on (including us). Here's a look at Castañeda's post, followed by a look back at previous TUA updates:

Here's a look back at showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman's tweets from confirming the episode count:

Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, here's a look at the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," that Blackman posted early in November 2022:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." So for a look at the lighter side of time-hopping and universe-destroying, check out the following bloopers from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.