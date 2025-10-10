Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Vampire Lestat, Primal, Pluribus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, Tracker, Matlock, The Vampire Lestat, Pluribus, The Mighty Nein, Stranger Things 5, Peacemaker & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Cross, NBC's SNL, Adult Swim's Primal, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Elsbeth, CBS's Matlock, Hulu's Solar Opposites, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, WWE/AEW, S.W.A.T. Exiles, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Monster, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 10, 2025:

Cross Season 2 Set for 3-Ep Premiere on Feb. 11th; Teaser Released

SNL 51 Promos: Bowen Yang Gets "Served" by Amy Poehler & More

Primal Season 3 Teaser Intros Zombie Spear; Not a Reboot: Tartakovsky

Tracker Season 3: S03E03: "First Fire" Overview, Image Released

Elsbeth Season 3 Trailer; S03E03 & S03E04 Images, Overviews Released

Matlock Star David Del Rio Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegation

Solar Opposites Season 6 "The Wall" Trailer: A Shocking Return?!

The Vampire Lestat: Yup, That's Delainey Hayles in a New Set Video

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles S02 Trailer; World of TMNT

Pluribus Official Teaser: Carol Isn't Interested In Being Fixed

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Set for Jan 18th; Teaser Released

The Mighty Nein: Critical Role Drops Official Trailer During NYCC

Kota Ibushi Reportedly Suffers Leg Injury at AEW Collision Taping

S.W.A.T. Exiles Production Underway; SPTV Offers First Look at Cast

Stranger Things 5 Issues Global "Code Red" for One Final Adventure

Monster Season 4 Welcomes Beatty, Hunnam; Production Underway in LA

Peacemaker: Adrian/Vigilante Won't Be Getting "Public Diagnosis": Gunn

Star Trek: Discovery Star Rapp Talks Season 5 End, Cancellation Shock

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Official Trailer: New Warden Checks Mike

