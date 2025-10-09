Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus Official Teaser: Carol Isn't Interested In Being Fixed

In a teaser for Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan's Pluribus, Carol (Rhea Seehorn) isn't interested in being "fixed," but she does have a question.

Article Summary Apple TV+ drops official teaser for Vince Gilligan's new series Pluribus, debuting November 7, 2025

Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol, a romance author immune to a happiness virus sweeping the land

Gilligan describes Pluribus as blending drama with humor, centering on Carol as a reluctant hero

Expect Easter eggs for Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans hidden throughout Pluribus

Apple TV+ and Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) had been hinting that we might be getting a much better look at Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)-starring Pluribus sooner rather than later over the past few days. Well, they weren't just hinting: the streamer dropped an official teaser for the November 7th-debuting streaming series that does a nice job of building on the show's fascinating premise.

Speaking with EW for its Fall preview special over the summer, Gilligan shed a bit more light on what we can expect, including some more details on the overarching storyline. Seehorn's Carol Sturka is a best-selling author of historical romance novels who is in the middle of a book tour in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when something mysterious impacts the population: a virus that leaves everyone happy and optimistic 24/7. Finding herself immune, Carol begins a journey to find answers – though Gilligan teases that "there's going to be complications arising from that." Here's a look at some key highlights from the profile piece:

Gilligan on Seehorn's "Reluctant Hero," Carol: "The drama of the show is that the world's most miserable person is desperately trying to save the planet from happiness," Gilligan shared about Seehorn's Carol. "There's a surprising amount of drama that we're mining from that," he added. However, Gilligan noted that there's a "lot of humor" to the premise, too. Gilligan says, describing Seehorn's character as a "reluctant hero." "She [Carol] doesn't really want to be tasked with saving the world, but she more or less feels like it's her duty," Gilligan said, describing Seehorn's character as a "reluctant hero."

Gilligan Knows Why Carol's Immune… Right? "That's a question that several people have asked me, starting back in the writers' room. I don't want to give too much away, but maybe we'll find an answer to that, maybe we won't. A better way for me to put it is that it never really occurred to me as a question. I just figured there's always gotta be a one-in-a-billion person. And it's Carol. As to the science of it, I don't know. Maybe we'll have an answer, maybe we won't."

Gilligan Teases "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" Easter Eggs: "There might be a couple if you keep your eyes and ears peeled. Fans of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' if they pay close attention, they might come upon an Easter egg or two."

Joining Seehorn are Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), as well as guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). With the series set to make its global debut with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025 (with weekly single-episode drops on Fridays after that), here's a look back at the two previously released teasers (with the date announcement teaser waiting for you above):

Apple TV+'s Pluribus is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

