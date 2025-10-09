Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Beauty, Tracker, The Mighty Nein & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Gen V, The Boys, The Flash, Tracker, The Mighty Nein, Smiling Friends, The Beauty, All's Fair, and more!
Article Summary
- Catch up on the latest in TV with updates on The Beauty, SNL, Gen V, The Boys, and more top shows in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch
- The Beauty drops new FX series key art and logo ahead of its big NYCC reveal—get the latest details
- Highlights include Tracker S3, The Mighty Nein teaser, Smiling Friends preview, and Dexter news
- Stay in-the-know with fast news bites covering trending trailers, teasers, posters, and show debuts
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Gen V & The Boys, The CW's The Flash, Super Bowl LX & Bad Bunny, CBS's Tracker, Food Network Holiday 2025, Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's The Beauty, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hulu's All's Fair, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, NBC's The Tonight Show & KPop Demon Hunters, Prime Video's Kevin, Michael Connelly & "The Lincoln Lawyer," One-Punch Man, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Gen V, The Boys, The Flash, Tracker, The Mighty Nein, Smiling Friends, Dexter: Resurrection, The Beauty, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, All's Fair, Pluribus, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 9, 2025:
SNL 51 Host Amy Poehler, Cast & Writers Check in From Read-Thru
Gen V Showrunner on S02E06 Setting Up "The Boys"; Season 3 Chances
The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Honors 11th Anniv with BTS Looks
Super Bowl: Mike Johnson Doesn't Know Bad Bunny, Still Has Opinion
Tracker: Reid Talks Season 3, Ackles/Russell & Hartley/Colter Dynamic
Food Network Holiday 2025: Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Harry Potter & More
The Mighty Nein Poster, Teaser Released; Trailer Set for NYCC Debut
Smiling Friends Season 3 E02 Preview Finds Mr. Frog Driven to Karaoke
Dexter: Resurrection Set for Season 2: "The Story Continues": Hall
SNL 51 Host Amy Poehler Knows The New Cast All Too Well (Or Not?)
AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Delivers Championship Drama in Florida
The Beauty: FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Releases NYCC Key Art, Logo Look
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Clip Released; Trailer This Thursday
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Posters: All About The Quest
All's Fair Trailer: Hulu Previews Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Series
Pluribus Teaser: Gilligan/Seehorn Series Frustrates Us & We Love It
The Tonight Show: KPop Demon Hunters Singers Rock "Golden" & More
Kevin: Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman Star in Amazon Animated Series
One Piece, Peacemaker, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Offering Exclusive NYCC Merch
The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Dishes on "The Proving Ground"
One-Punch Man Season 3 Set for Multi-Platform Premiere on October 12th
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!