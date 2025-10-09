The Beauty, Tracker, The Mighty Nein & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Gen V & The Boys, The CW's The Flash, Super Bowl LX & Bad Bunny, CBS's Tracker, Food Network Holiday 2025, Prime Video's The Mighty Nein, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, TBS's AEW Dynamite, FX's The Beauty, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Hulu's All's Fair, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, NBC's The Tonight Show & KPop Demon Hunters, Prime Video's Kevin, Michael Connelly & "The Lincoln Lawyer," One-Punch Man, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 9, 2025:

SNL 51 Host Amy Poehler, Cast & Writers Check in From Read-Thru

Gen V Showrunner on S02E06 Setting Up "The Boys"; Season 3 Chances

The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Honors 11th Anniv with BTS Looks

Super Bowl: Mike Johnson Doesn't Know Bad Bunny, Still Has Opinion

Tracker: Reid Talks Season 3, Ackles/Russell & Hartley/Colter Dynamic

Food Network Holiday 2025: Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Harry Potter & More

The Mighty Nein Poster, Teaser Released; Trailer Set for NYCC Debut

Smiling Friends Season 3 E02 Preview Finds Mr. Frog Driven to Karaoke

Dexter: Resurrection Set for Season 2: "The Story Continues": Hall

SNL 51 Host Amy Poehler Knows The New Cast All Too Well (Or Not?)

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday Delivers Championship Drama in Florida

The Beauty: FX, Ryan Murphy Adapt Releases NYCC Key Art, Logo Look

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Clip Released; Trailer This Thursday

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Posters: All About The Quest

All's Fair Trailer: Hulu Previews Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Series

Pluribus Teaser: Gilligan/Seehorn Series Frustrates Us & We Love It

The Tonight Show: KPop Demon Hunters Singers Rock "Golden" & More

Kevin: Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman Star in Amazon Animated Series

One Piece, Peacemaker, Wonder Man & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Offering Exclusive NYCC Merch

The Lincoln Lawyer: Michael Connelly Dishes on "The Proving Ground"

One-Punch Man Season 3 Set for Multi-Platform Premiere on October 12th

