The Mighty Nein: Critical Role Drops Official Trailer During NYCC

It's here! Check out the trailer for Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein, released during New York Comic Con 2025.

Critical Role promised that fans would get their best look yet at Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein during New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, and they more than kept their promise. Make sure to check out the official trailer that's waiting for you above (and stick around for an updated rundown of who else has joined the voice cast), and then check out what else we've learned about the highly anticipated series…

And here's a look back at Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham explaining the key differences between The Mighty Nein and The Legend of Vox Machina from earlier this week:

The highly anticipated animated series follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as "The Beacon" falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling. Set to premiere on November 19th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), the series stars Talisen Jaffe as Molly, Liam O'Brien as Caleb, Marisha Ray as Beau, Laura Bailey as Jester, Travis Willingham as Fjord, and Sam Riegel as Nott the Brave. In addition, we have Ming-Na Wen as Dairon, Anika Noni Rose as Marion, Alan Cumming as Gustav Fletching, Tim McGraw as Vandran, Mark Strong as Trent Ikithon, and Auli'i Cravalho as Toya – and that's not all!

And here's the announcement video that was released…

The deck is fully stacked! Anjelica Huston, Lucy Liu, Nathan Fillion, T'Nia Miller, Felicia Day, Graham McTavish, and Ivanna Sakhno are coming to Exandria in #TheMightyNein! pic.twitter.com/wEj8Jsa4Oy — The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein (@LVMandM9onPrime) October 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the first-look image gallery that was released at the top of the month, followed by some key character descriptions and much more:

Dairon : Dairon is an Expositor, a secret agent monk of the Cobalt Soul and martial arts expert. Direct and blunt, she becomes Beau's mentor and deepest source of intel.

: Dairon is an Expositor, a secret agent monk of the Cobalt Soul and martial arts expert. Direct and blunt, she becomes Beau's mentor and deepest source of intel. Marion : Marion Lavorre, also known as the Ruby of the Sea, is an upscale courtesan and performer at the Lavish Chateau in Nicodranas. As Jester's mother, she is warm and loving, but also overprotective and untrusting of the outside world.

: Marion Lavorre, also known as the Ruby of the Sea, is an upscale courtesan and performer at the Lavish Chateau in Nicodranas. As Jester's mother, she is warm and loving, but also overprotective and untrusting of the outside world. Gustav Fletching : Circus ringmaster, Gustav Fletching, is the eccentric and beloved host of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities. He has given a plethora of misfits and malcontents a home at the carnival, like his dear friend Mollymauk.

: Circus ringmaster, Gustav Fletching, is the eccentric and beloved host of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities. He has given a plethora of misfits and malcontents a home at the carnival, like his dear friend Mollymauk. Vandran : Vandran is a stalwart, confident sea captain and father figure to Fjord. Commanding and firm, but understanding and nurturing when needed, he takes Fjord under his wing and teaches him how to be a true leader.

: Vandran is a stalwart, confident sea captain and father figure to Fjord. Commanding and firm, but understanding and nurturing when needed, he takes Fjord under his wing and teaches him how to be a true leader. Trent Ikithon : Trent Ikithon is the Archmage of Civil Influence for the Cerberus Assembly and Caleb's former manipulative school teacher. Secretly, Ikithon is the head of the Volstrucker, a team of elite wizard assassins that operate under the Empire.

: Trent Ikithon is the Archmage of Civil Influence for the Cerberus Assembly and Caleb's former manipulative school teacher. Secretly, Ikithon is the head of the Volstrucker, a team of elite wizard assassins that operate under the Empire. Toya: Toya the Vivid Voice is a dramatic 13 year-old performer and tamer of Kylre, a ferocious Devil Toad. With the help of lumino beetles and the sound of her haunting voice, Kylre is precariously under her charm.

The Mighty Nein is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video.

