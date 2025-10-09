Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Cross

Cross Season 2 Set for 3-Ep Premiere on Feb. 11th; Teaser Released

Returning on Feb. 11th, here's the date announcement teaser for Showrunner Ben Watkins and Prime Video's Aldis Hodge-starring Cross Season 2.

Article Summary Cross Season 2 premieres February 11 on Prime Video with a special three-episode launch.

Showrunner Ben Watkins teases a four-year plan inspired by James Patterson's Alex Cross series.

Aldis Hodge leads a returning cast, with new faces like Matthew Lillard joining the thriller.

New season follows Cross hunting a ruthless vigilante targeting corrupt billionaire magnates.

New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025 continued rolling out the news and previews, and that included some serious intel on Showrunner Ben Watkins and Prime Video's second season of its hit crime thriller series, Cross, starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the eight-episode new season will debut its first three episodes exclusively on Prime Video (in more than 240 countries and territories) on Wednesday, February 11th. After that, single new episodes will drop weekly, leading up to the season finale on March 18th.

"We want this thing to go for 10 seasons, but in my head, I had already made a four-year plan, and it's based on some things that I want to do to mine and pay homage to the characters that are in the Alex Cross book series," Watkins shared recently, offering some insight into his vision for the series adaptation. To make it official, we have a date announcement teaser waiting for yoy above, and a series/season overview waiting below.

Prime Video's Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, based on the characters from James Patterson's best-selling Alex Cross book series. The Washington, D.C. crime drama follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and catch them.

In Season Two, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates. Returning for the second season are Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill. Joining them this season are Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios, the streaming series is executive-produced by Watkins, Hodge, Patterson, Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, J. David Shanks, Aiyana White, Craig Siebels, Owen Shiflett, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa.

