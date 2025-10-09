Posted in: Comics, Movies, TV | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles S02 Trailer; World of TMNT

Here's the official trailer for Paramount+'s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and what you need to know about "World of TMNT."

Paramount+'s Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), and Ayo Edebiri (April O'Neil)-voicing Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is heading back to our screens for a second season this December – and we have the official trailer waiting for you above. Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, the second season of the 2-D animated series spotlights Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as they face fresh threats and new allies in a city that's more alive – and mutating – than ever.

In addition, the trailer above also serves as the launch of "World of TMNT," an online hub that unites the entire TMNT universe – we're talking over 40 years of films, series, games, comics, and merchandise – all under one shell. That includes the original Eastman & Laird comics, the Fred Wolf TV Series, the 1990s live-action films, the 2003 series, the 2012 series, the live-action Michael Bay films, Rise of the TMNT, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, Tales of the TMNT, The Last Ronin comic miniseries, and the TMNT IDW Comics Collection.

"For the first time ever, fans can explore the complete TMNT legacy – from the original Eastman & Laird comics and '90s live-action classics to Mutant Mayhem and beyond – all within one unified brand and visual identity," reads the official announcement. "With more than 10 unique iterations of the franchise, World of TMNT honors every version of the brothers while offering new ways to experience and connect with their evolving story. At launch, World of TMNT spotlights six television series, three movie franchises, hundreds of comic books, and countless collectibles, giving fans an all-access pass to their favorite heroes and the adventures that defined them."

In addition, October sees the debut of Iconic Origins: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a new limited-series documentary podcast chronicling the heroes in a half shell. The eight-episode series – hosted by Ben of the Week (Benjamin De Almeida) – features exclusive interviews with TMNT creators, artists, and voice talent.

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!