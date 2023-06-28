Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Brock Samson, preview, The Venture Bros, trailer

The Venture Bros. Finale: The Monarch's Getting Tired of The Guild

The Monarch's tired of The Guild clipping his wings in this preview clip from The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

That sound you hear? That's the sand flowing through the hourglass, counting down the days until Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's series-ending long-form special/film The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart hits Blu-Ray+Digitial. In the final chapter, Hank goes off the grid – a move that will find Team Venture cutting through conspiracies, mysteries, and plenty of villainous familiar faces to find him – before the world as they know it is changed forever. And now, we have a preview clip… and speaking of familiar faces…

In the following clip, Henchman 21 is forced to embrace the awkwardness that comes from being caught in the middle when "mom" and "dad" are fighting – in this case, it's The Monarch and Dr. Mrs. The Monarch:

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at the official trailer:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!