The Walking Dead: AMC Releases New S10E18 "Find Me" Preview Images

After a return to that proved to be well worth the wait and set a strong foundation for the remainder of the series' run (our review here) followed by the news that the final season would premiere this Summer (with a teaser for the "New World Order" storyline formally introducing the Commonwealth), AMC's The Walking Dead released two scoops of preview images for this Sunday's episode "Find Me" with new looks at Daryl (Norman Reedus), Leah (Lynn Collins), and Carol (Melissa McBride) in what will at least partially be a look back at Daryl's during the time jump when he was still searching for Rick. Here's a look at the second of six new episodes, followed by the promo and a sneak preview.

Here's a look at the promo and episode overview for "Find Me" followed by a sneak preview that finds Carol questioning if the group's finally run out of luck:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 18 "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?