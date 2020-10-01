The Walking Dead: Angela Kang on Daryl/Carol Spinoff, How TWD Ends

Following up on last Sunday night's AMC special highlighting the immediate and long-term future of The Walking Dead universe, TWD showrunner/EP Angela Kang sat down with EW to offer some more details on the Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff series as well as how she feels knowing that the series she's been with since the second season now has a definitive end-date. First thing? The idea of putting the duo together in a spinoff began long before the series' end was announced. "There's been talk for a long time about a Darryl/Carol spin-off," says Kang. "And so that was something that we were working on well in advance of the news about the ending of the series."

That said, viewers should be expecting "The Walking Dead II" because this one's going to be different- and possibly taking a page from Reedus' motorcycle travel show: "They're going to be off on a different journey," says Kang. "And that show's going to feel hopefully a little tonally fresh. They're just in a different stage of their lives and it's more of a roadshow, which I think will be really fun." For those of you who are finding the concept "sudden," keep in mind that Kang and the crew planted seeds in that 10th season opener conversation between Daryl and Carol where they discuss the possibility of taking off and exploring what's still out in the world. As for the actors, Kang says Reedus and McBride are looking forward to the change: "I know Norman and Melissa have been excited about the prospect of doing something different and new, so that's in the future."

So with two spinoffs in mind for after TWD ends (there's also TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple's anthology Tales of the Walking Dead on the way), Kang and the team obviously know how it's all going to end- right? Yes… kinda. "I've got a good sense and, obviously, we have Robert Kirkman's comic book as our blueprint. So there's stuff from there that we want to play with, but everything on the show can sometimes take a winding journey." Kang explained. "And it's like we've gone into a parallel universe with some of the characters from the comic, so we have to do some original stuff along the way that hopefully will be really cool. I've got an idea, but we haven't yet really started working that out."

In the following sneak preview for the tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," Beta (Ryan Hurst) has unleashed the horde on our heroes but it looks like Luke (Dan Fogler) has a plan. Now, how many of you out there already know the plan's going to be dangerous and that not everyone's going to make it back alive, but it's the only plan? Raise your hands. Okay good, because Daryl (Norman Reedus) agrees with you.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.