Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, Carol Peletier, Daryl Dixon, season 2, the book of carol, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Carol "Holding Something Back": McBride

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride discuss Carol's return, with McBride dropping a "The Book of Carol" tease.

By the time the final credits rolled on "Coming Home," it was pretty clear that Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier would be reuniting during the second season of AMC's The Walking Dead spinoff series – even if we didn't already know it was going to happen. Because we learned last week that McBride would be joining the spinoff as both a series regular & executive producer, with the second season currently in production in France and set to premiere in 2024. Now titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon- The Book of Carol, the new season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Now, we have a chance to hear from Reedus & McBride discuss Carol's return, what went into keeping it a secret, and how McBride feels about returning to the TWD Universe – with McBride dropping an interesting tease about Carol "holding something back"? Maybe about who returned, what that means, and/or the condition of things back at home?

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here," McBride shared in a statement last week. "This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!" Here's a look at the "Show Me More: 'Daryl Dixon'" featurette that aired Sunday night in its entirety (with Reedus & McBride at around the 40:00 mark) – followed by a look back at the Season 2 teaser and more:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the Carol-focused teaser for the second season:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!