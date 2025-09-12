Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02 Clip: Carol Breaks Our Hearts

Melissa McBride's Carol breaks our hearts big-time in the latest clip from AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda."

Article Summary Melissa McBride's Carol delivers a heart-wrenching moment in Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda".

Catch the latest emotional clip as Carol admires young love, showcasing McBride's powerful acting.

Brand new episode trailer and sneak peeks set the stage for Daryl and Carol's next chapter.

Daryl and Carol wash ashore on the coast of Spain, facing tough choices and unexpected challenges.

With AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda" set to hit this weekend, we've been getting a steady run of previews over the past few weeks. For this go-around, we have an episode trailer with some fascinating glimpses at what's ahead. But it's the clip released today that's been a serious punch to the feels. Before Daryl (Reedus) sets his sights on something that could turn the tide in their favor, Carol (McBride) admires two young lovers. If you ever needed another example of how McBride can crush your heart with just her eyes and facial reactions, this would be it. Even the screencap below got us teary-eyed…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 2: "La Ofrenda" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 2: "La Ofrenda" – Shipwrecked in Spain, Daryl and Carol seek refuge in a peaceful village. Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the episode trailer, the two clips previously released, and the updated episode image gallery

Do they go home or stay and unlock the secrets of this village? Don't miss an-all new episode of #DarylDixon Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/pXCvGe89vp — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 12, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

