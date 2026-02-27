Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly

Firefly Tease Isn't Con, Podcast or Crossover; Fillion Recruits Maher

The Firefly teases continue as Nathan Fillion recruits Sean Maher (Simon Tam) and we learn what this mystery project isn't - here's a look!

Article Summary Nathan Fillion continues his Firefly mystery project, now recruiting Sean Maher to join in the fun.

Confirmed: The new Firefly venture isn’t a convention, podcast, or crossover event—speculation continues.

The "Once We Were Spacemen" Instagram teases have fans buzzing about a possible Firefly reunion.

Fillion’s project still shrouded in secrecy, but the Firefly cast connections keep growing weekly.

If you've been following the Instagram account for Nathan Fillion (Superman, The Rookie) and Alan Tudyk's (Resident Alien, Creature Commandos) Once We Were Spacemen, then you know that Fillion has been making the rounds to recruit former Firefly co-stars for… something. That's just it. We don't know anything beyond the fact that Fillion, Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), and Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra) have the beloved series in common. For this go-around, Fillion visits with Sean Maher (Simon Tam) to let him that that "it's happening." Though we still don't know what it is, this update shut down three things that it's definitely not.

"Some of you have guessed convention, podcast, or cross-over. You are wrong," read the caption to the latest video teaser, putting to rest a number of the theories we previously put out there – though we're still keeping audio drama reunion in play:

And here's a look back at the two previous video clues, with Fillion,

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk were once spacemen. Since their time on Firefly, their friendship has been marked by comic-con panels and the occasional cameo. Now they're hosting a podcast where they connect with fellow creatives, exploring who they were and what they're up to now. You're not going to learn much by listening to this podcast, but if you're looking for the feeling of hanging out with friends… sit back, grab a beverage, and enjoy the show

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!