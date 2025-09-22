Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04 "La Justicia Fronteriza" Images

Check out the images for AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04: "La Justicia Fronteriza."

Article Summary Get a first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 4, "La Justicia Fronteriza".

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride return as Daryl and Carol, facing new dangers in Spain.

Preview the latest episode's official image gallery from AMC released earlier today.

Season 3 throws Daryl and Carol into unfamiliar territory as their journey home gets complicated.

Even though we know that eventually they're both going to go on to save the day – and maybe, because of that – we're loving Daryl's (Norman Reedus) perspective on what's going down during the third season of AMC's Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. In a nutshell? "Can we please just mind our own business, do what we need to do, and then go the f**k home?!?" That brings us to the image gallery for S03E04: "La Justicia Fronteriza," which was released on Monday, which makes it clear that Daryl and Carol staying in Spain won't be ending anytime soon…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04: "La Justicia Fronteriza" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 4: "La Justicia Fronteriza" – Written by Shannon Goss and directed by Paco Cabezas, here's a look at the official image gallery that was released earlier today:

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

