The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Teaser: It Just Got Creepier

Check out a creepy-good new teaser for AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3.

After learning last week that production on the fourth season of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was underway, we have Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City to thank for a new Season 3 teaser. Our biggest takeaway? Things are getting downright creepy as humanity proves itself to be scarier than the walkers. Also, we get a brief glimpse of Stephen Merchant in action as he introduces himself to Daryl and Carol.

Here's a look at the teaser for the third season of AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon:

The road back home is anything but familiar. New faces, new threats—Season 3 of #DarylDixon premieres THIS FALL, exclusively on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/H24Rt9ZiwL — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The upcoming third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Here's a look back at two previously released teasers for the spinoff series' return:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 Train Scene Will "Blow People Away"

Executive Producer Steve Squillante (who also served as Netflix's VP of physical production for local language originals between 2018-20) offered some insights into the production and what filming in Spain brings to the spinoff series with Variety – including a tease about a train sequence that will "blow people away."

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Isn't an American Show Filming In a New Locale: Much like what we saw when filming was going down in France, "95%-plus" of Season 3 was filmed in Spain with a production team that was "90%-plus" Spanish. "This is not an American show that's just relocated to France and then to Spain to shoot another version of an American show. This is an American show that's come into the continent and has not only just embraced but also completely wrapped its arms around the history of the people inside the countries and regions that we're shooting," Squillante explained.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3 Has a Train Sequence That Will "Blow People Away": Squillante noted a number of the key locations that the spinoff series was able to film at or will be filming at (like Barcelona, Seville, and Granada) – including some "incredible stuff" while visiting Aragón and filming in the ruins of Belchite, a town devastated during the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War. But this was the part that caught our eye: apparently, there is a train sequence that was filmed in Aragón that required "a secure fallow train line" that Squillante teased would "blow people away."

What Makes Spain Perfect for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 3: "Spain has a really wonderful canvas that I don't believe viewers are quite as familiar with. We're taking advantage of our story and our ability to move the way we are to present a little bit more of the whole picture of Spain," shared Squillante. "Even though it's a post-apocalyptic world, you see pieces of culture and history, and people don't realize or the actual impressive cultural and environmental diversity in a country the size of Spain. Spain presents very interesting parallels to California. But a three-hour train ride from Madrid and you're in Galicia, which is almost like New England."

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies) are set for Season 3 in recurring roles. In addition, Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) has joined the cast of the spinoff series.

