The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Sets September Debut Date

AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will premiere on Sunday, September 10th - and we have new preview images to pass along.

Well, it looks like the TWD Universe can mark down Sunday, September 10th, for the return of Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon – with The Walking Dead spinoff series set to kick off its run at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC & AMC+. But did you think that was all you were going to get? Of course not! Because we also have a new set of preview images offering looks at the players who will be in play beginning this fall.

In the clip that was released during Sunday night's episode of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, things are not going too well for Daryl when it comes to what appears to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifts to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production:

