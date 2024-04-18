Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, the book of carol, The Walking Dead, tribeca

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Tribeca Debut

AMC's Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol will have its world premiere at Tribeca.

Some great news for fans looking forward to Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol – if you're in the New York City area… and able to attend the 2024 Tribeca Festival. Unveiling its television slate earlier today, it was revealed that the second season will have its world premiere during the event (running June 5-16). Here's a look at the overview for the session that was posted: "'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' picks up where season one of the series left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest." After the screening, Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and others from the cast and creative team will take part in a conversation about the episode and series overall.

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

