The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's Got a "Brand" New Bag in Latest Teaser

Surgical tools, red-hot pokers & nuns make for a very bad time for Daryl Dixon in the newest teaser for The Walking Dead spinoff series.

With AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe set to have a very big day on Friday, July 21st, at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023), fans are already coming up with their wishlists of what they want to see and hear. Included on that list is to learn a lot more about the Norman Reedus-starring spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. But AMC isn't making us have to wait until then for more clues as to what we can expect. In the clip that was released during Sunday night's episode of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, things are not going too well for Daryl when it comes to what appears to be his extended "visit" to France.

Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifts to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at the newest teasers & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

In the extended sneak peek, we see Daryl speaking into a recorder as he stakes out the new land: "My name is Daryl Dixon. I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying." From there, Daryl does a ton of walking ("pouvoir des vivants" translates to "power of the living" btw) before ending up at a seemingly abandoned building – one that had a bit of familiarity with the end credits scene from The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production:

