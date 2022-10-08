The Walking Dead: Dead City April 2023; Exploring TWD Comics Future

It's hard to believe it, but AMC's The Walking Dead is at its last New York Comic Con (NYCC), so did they make the most of it? Moderator Chris Hardwick was joined by TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, as well as Norman Reedus (Daryl), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), and Paola Lazaro (Princess). With The Walking Dead: Dead City, Cohan offered an update that they are currently working up the fifth of the six episodes. But then Gimple dropped the news that it will debut in April 2023, which was definitely a "burying of the lead," as the expression goes. Gimple didn't stop there, though. When asked by a fan about possibly exploring the "future world" that Robert Kirkman included in the finale of the comic book series, Gimple said they "do hope to explore it one day."

And here's a look at the opening minutes to this weekend's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead:

A Look at The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 "A New Deal"

That brings us to a preview for this weekend's episode, which deals with the fallout from the standoff that was in place over Lance (Josh Hamilton). But we're already getting a sense that Carol (Melissa McBride) and Pamela (Laila Robins) already have a deal in place that will bring Lance to justice and give our survivors a chance to keep living (and for the Commonwealth to keep standing). One small problem? It looks like Lance is going to take the wrap for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) action, too. And we're not sure that's going to sit well with folks.

But in the following clip, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) explains to Carol why he won't be taking the option to leave the Commonwealth. And yes, it's a big, steel-toed-boot-kick to the feels that will leave you not only understanding why but rooting for him every step of the way. Here's hoping Jerry (Cooper Andrews) stays, too. With only seven episodes left to go, here's a look at a sneak preview of this week's chapter, S11E18 "A New Deal":

Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night talk show to check in with the host, and he brought along a preview clip for this weekend that sees Daryl packing to leave with Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ (Antony Azor)… but why? Unfortunately, we don't get the answer to that in the clip… or where it is that Judith's gone.

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead (with S11E18 "A New Deal" currently streaming on AMC+ and airing on AMC this Sunday night):