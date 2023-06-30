Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E03 Scene: Negan Knows From Experience

Maggie reveals Negan and The Croat's shared backstory in the following sneak preview for AMC+/AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E03.

If you're up-to-date on our reviews of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, then you know that we're all-in on the spinoff's look at a very different corner of the TWD universe. In this weekend's chapter, "People Are a Resource" (directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Keith Staskiewicz), Maggie & Negan have new allies in Jonathan Higginbotham's Tommaso, Karina Ortiz's Amaia, and Michael Anthony as Luther. Meanwhile, Armstrong (Gaius Charles) finds himself at the twisted "mercy" of The Croat (Željko Ivanek) – and it looks like Armstrong's about to go a few rounds with the undead – as Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) begins a very personal (and dangerous) journey.

In the following scene, Maggie, Negan, Tommaso, Amaia, and Luther begin to formulate a plan to get to The Croat. But after Negan offers some advice that eerily sounds like it comes from experience, Maggie reveals the truth about his connection with The Croat:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

