The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Filming "Very Soon" & More

Check out the latest updates on AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 filming.

With the fourth chapter of "The Ones Who Live" hitting tonight and the second season of "Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol" set for this summer, the TWD universe is far from quiet. And it's going to get a whole lot louder now that we've got some intel on the second season of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. Previously, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple shared that postproduction on the second season of "Daryl Dixon" was rolling along and that location scouting for "Dead City" Season 2 was underway.

In addition, we learned from an updated production list that filming on "Dead City" would be taking place in the Boston area ("Randolph, MA, United States") from April 8th through July 21st of this year (and that the production team was looking for extras). Now, we're getting some more insight into when filming is expected to begin and what we can expect from Herschel during the second season from series star Logan Kim. "Oh, yes. I'm going to be filming that very soon, and I will say Herschel has a lot more to do now that he's not kidnapped. And it's very exciting, and I can't wait to play such a dark character," Kim teased during a conversation with Screen Rant.

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

