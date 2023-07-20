Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer, TWD

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season Finale: End of the Line for Negan?

Here's the season finale trailer for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E06 "Doma Smo."

This weekend brings the season finale to AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. And if S01E06 "Doma Smo" (Croatian: "We are home") is even close to what we've gotten over the past five episodes, this wrap-up is going to be something mind-blowing. Because after that end-of-episode reveal that showed us the truth behind what went down between Maggie and The Croat (Zeljko Ivanek), we can't help but wonder if Negan wouldn't be better off with the big bads after all. Now, here's a look at our updated preview for the finale – now including the official episode trailer:

Season 1 Episode 6: "Doma Smo"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 6 "Doma Smo": Tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) come to a head; Ginny's (Mahina Napoleon) search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's (Gaius Charles) path forward. Now, here's a look at the official season finale trailer, followed by the preview images released earlier this week for this weekend's wrap-up, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Eli Jorne:

Will Negan and Maggie finally take down the Croat? Don't miss the epic season finale of #DeadCity Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/9Y4mfow7Fs — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

