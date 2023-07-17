Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer, TWD

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season Finale Images: Maggie vs Negan?

Tensions between Negan and Maggie boil over in the following preview images & overview for The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E06 "Doma Smo."

With only one episode to go this season for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we have official preview images for S01E06 "Doma Smo" (Croatian: "We are home"). And after that end-of-episode reveal that showed us the truth behind what went down between Maggie and The Croat (Zeljko Ivanek), we can't help but wonder if Negan wouldn't be better off with the big bads after all. And don't forget about this Friday's "The Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party" taking place in San Diego Comic-Con's (SDCC) Hall H at 1:00 pm PT. Attendees will be treated to a look back & a sneak preview of what's to come with Fear the Walking Dead; a sneak peek at The Walking Dead: Dead City season finale; the debut of the official trailer & a sneak peek of the first half of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E01 (premiering September 10), and a teaser for Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira's The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne.

Season 1 Episode 6: "Doma Smo"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 6 "Doma Smo": Tensions between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) come to a head; Ginny's (Mahina Napoleon) search continues; questions arise around Armstrong's (Gaius Charles) path forward. Now, here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's chapter, directed by Gandja Monteiro and written by Eli Jorne:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

Maggie and Negan are a killer team. New episodes of #DeadCity every Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/xLONLXmBnj — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

