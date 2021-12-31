The Walking Dead & Fear TWD: AMC Offers Its 2021 Best Moments List

So let's kick things off with a huge understatement, shall we? With the new year now less than 24 hours away, it's pretty safe to say that 2022 is going to be a pretty big year for AMC's TWD universe. First, we have Fear the Walking Dead returning for its recently-announced eighth season (with Kim Dickens returning as Madison). Then we have the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead set for the summer, as well as some news expected about the earlier-announced Daryl (Norman Reedus) & Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff. And we haven't even touched on the upcoming Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films. But above it all, 2022 will see the end of a modern television classic as The Walking Dead returns this February for the second part of a three-part 11th & final season. but before we can look ahead, AMC is giving us a chance to look back at the year that was with the best moments from both TWD and Fear TWD. For the former, it includes moments like Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) backstory and the introduction of Mercer (Michael James Shaw). For the latter, we have everything from the launch of nuclear missiles (that should be a tough one to top) to Alicia's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) return. Take a look…

Now here's a look at the first teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 followed by a look at the most recent overview, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season). Following that, stick around for our latest look at what's to come for Fear TWD:

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Look, it's not like the seventh season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead needed any more excitement heading into an already epic-looks second half (premiering April 17, 2022). When you end a midseason finale with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) formally declaring war on Victor (Colman Domingo) for control of the Tower, you pretty much have us hooked. But apparently, the folks behind the long-running spinoff series wanted to make triply sure that fans were counting the day down. And we have to say that having Kim Dickens appearing on Talking Dead to announce that Madison Clark was coming back was a damn good way to do it. Dickens is set to return as a series regular in the now-confirmed eighth season… but Madison will also be showing up during the current season (with something to say about the Alicia/Victor matter, I'm sure).

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.