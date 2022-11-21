The Walking Dead Finale: So Why's Rick Smiling? Rick/Michonne Images

While the finale of AMC's The Walking Dead left a lot for us to process when it comes to how everyone was positioned heading into the future (a rewatch or two are definitely in order), it's safe to say that the end sequence that brought us up-to-date on where Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) were as all of this was going on definitely topped the conversation. So to make sure you have everything you need to appreciate their return and get yourselves ready for their return in their own spinoff series, we have two sets of preview images to pass along. Not only do we have the official images from "Rest in Peace," but we also have images from behind the scenes of their scenes being filmed. But first, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple explains why Rick is smiling at the end of the scene, even though he's about to be apprehended by CRM (and not the first time, from the sounds of things).

"Rick still has some fight left in him. Rick is not yet broken, Rick is defiant. And Michonne is defiant. These people draw strength from this continuum of love that they have created out of nothing or even out of tragedy and loss. And so he is totally screwed there – and I'm speaking like Ezekiel here – and yet he smiles because he still has some fight in him, and he is not yet laying his head down," Gimple shared with EW. "And what gives him that is the same thing that gives Michonne the strength to go into that walker herd. And that gives Judith the strength to look at that future and say, 'We're the ones who live.' It's the strength that's going to get her through. So that smile is indicative of the strength that is drawn through 11 seasons of 'The Walking Dead.'"

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images

As promised, we have two sets of image galleries to pass along. In the first, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery that follows, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.