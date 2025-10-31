Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Greg Nicotero Honors Show's Halloween Anniversary

The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero honored the show's Halloween anniversary with a look at Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes from the premiere.

It's only fitting that AMC's The Walking Dead would kick off its run on Halloween, which means that today is the long-running series' birthday. Well, make that "15th anniversary," to be more precise. With that in mind, series director, effects master, and executive producer Greg Nicotero took to social media to honor the occasion with a flashback to where it all began. "Happy 15th Anniversary! Yes it has been 15 years since THE WALKING DEAD premiered on AMC…and the rest as they say is history! Congratulations to all who have had a hand in making the show…from assistant directors and props to make up effects and editorial!" Nicotero wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at himself and Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes, like we needed to tell you) from the first episode.

Here's a look at Nicotero's post from earlier today, followed by Lincoln's recent comments about a possible return:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Return? Lincoln Teases "Conversation"

We've got Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in production on a fourth season. Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City is filming its third season. But what about beyond that? Could we see a second season of Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Could we finally see a series that gets the band back together for some kind of epic showdown? Lincoln dropped a big clue back in September during a conversation with BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. During an interview in support of his live-theater run in The Lady From the Sea, Lincoln shared what his experience was like, personally and professionally, during his time with the series. When asked if he would consider returning as Rick Grimes to the TWD Universe, Lincoln responded, "There's a conversation happening right now," before shifting the focus back onto the play.

