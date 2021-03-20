The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview

While it's understandable for the attention of The Walking Dead universe to be on this weekend's Commonwealth-focused chapter, "Splinter" (more on that below), Jeffrey Dean Morgan is already getting them to start thinking about the future. In this case, a brief preview for "Here's Negan' that he shared while checking in with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel– one in which we learn that Negan didn't always find killing so easy. Following that, Morgan says that there's "been some talks" about a Negan spinoff after the long-running series ends, offering a "we'll see" whole also saying that there's "certainly more story" to tell about his character. One thing that stood out: Morgan says the cast found it "a bit of a surprise" when the news was revealed during the pandemic that the series would be ending with the eleventh season.

Here's a look at the preview (starting at the 0:15 mark), along with Morgan addressing what it was like working during quarantine, a great story about a Tesla purchase while high on gummies, and a whole lot more:

Now here's a look at the previously-released table read for "Here's Negan," followed by the episode overview, a previously-released teaser for the chapter, and a set of preview images:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 22 "Here's Negan": Carol (Melissa McBride) takes Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Directed by Laura Belsey and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Directed by Laura Belsey and written by Julia Ruchman and Vivian Tse, this weekend's chapter "Splinter" finds Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) captured and separated by what we're confidently saying is the Commonwealth. As you can tell from just that brief overview, the episode looks to not only offer viewers answers to what happened to our foursome but also set the stage for Season 11 and a "New World Order"- and now we're getting a look at the opening minutes from the episode. And if we're being honest? Doesn't make us like those Commonwealth folks a whole lot.

And here's a look back at the official promo and preview for this weekend's episode "Splinter":

And here's a look back at the previously-released table read preview for this weekend's chapter:

