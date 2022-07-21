The Walking Dead: Khary Payton Confirms "In Quarantine for SDCC"

Between the final episodes of The Walking Dead and the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead on the way, AMC is looking to have a pretty busy time at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). And as you'll see from the line-up at the end of the post, both panels on Friday, July 22, are looked to be filled with news, previews & trailers (and maybe some Rick Grimes news?). Unfortunately, one big name won't be attending The Walking Dead panel- at least not in person. Khary Payton (King Ezekiel) took to social media to let fans know that he will be "in quarantine for SDCC" after testing positive for COVID.

"Welp. Looks like I'll be here in quarantine for [SDCC]. Just tested positive for COVID. Symptoms are mild. I'm pretty well protected, vaxxed and boosted, so just gonna sleep this off. Stay safe out there, everyone," Payton wrote in the caption of his Instagram post (which you can check out below):

With thoughts, positive vibes & healthy energy heading Payton's way, we do have some good news to report. First, fans can expect two trailers during the franchise's SDCC panel this Friday (more on that in a minute). And then on August 7th, viewers can check out Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview for exclusive teases about the Daryl (Norman Reedus) spinoff series, the Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) & Maggie (Lauren Cohan) spinoff series Isle of the Dead, and the upcoming anthology series "Tales."

While it might be a few months until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it's never too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol (Melissa McBride) being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall, as the long-running series begin its final run.

"Tales of the Walking Dead" (Friday, July 22 at 12:30 PM PT, Hall H): The panel will introduce fans to this new episodic anthology consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the "Walking Dead." Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner & Executive Producer Channing Powell, Director & Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis, and cast members Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) with additional cast pending.

"The Walking Dead" Season 11C (Friday, July 22 at 1:30 PM PT, Hall H): Hardwick moderates the final panel for the hit series ahead of its last eight episodes this fall. This must-watch panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner & Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer, Director & Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming, and Lauren Ridloff as they answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11. In the upcoming final episodes of "The Walking Dead," threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?