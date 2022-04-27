The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride Reportedly Exits Carol/Daryl Spinoff

UPDATE 3:05 PM ET: Insider has confirmed the news with AMC, who released this statement:

"Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future."

ORIGINAL REPORT: So remember last week when we reported that some Carol (Melissa McBride) & Daryl (Norman Reedus) fans were growing increasingly concerned about the buzz surrounding the previously-announced spinoff from AMC The Walking Dead set to focus on the pair. And let's just say it wasn't good buzz. Well, it would appear those concerns were justified with TVLine reporting exclusively from sources that McBride will no longer be involved with the spinoff and that Reedus will be the lone focus (with the change being noted as "a creative one" though AMC did not officially respond to the report as of the writing of this article). TWD chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and TWD showrunner Angela Kang are co-creating the series, one of two announced spinoffs on the way, with Tales of the Walking Dead expected this summer and work on the Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring Isle of the Dead expected to kick off later this year in NYC.

While it might be a few months still until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it wasn't too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The Following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. Now here's your first look at what's to come as AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall (with an overview, additional preview images, and looks behind the scenes expected to roll out over the summer ahead of the show's fall return):