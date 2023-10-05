Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Paris Isn't Done with Daryl Dixon (S01E05 Trailer)

Here's a look at the trailer for the penultimate episode of AMC and AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, S01E05: "Deux Amours."

With the release of preview images for AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E05: "Deux Amours," we've got a sense that the endgame might be in play an episode earlier than expected. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) have parted ways, with Daryl continuing on to bring Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) to his new home. But it's clear that Isabelle's – and Daryl's – time in Paris is far from over. Especially with Genet (Anne Charrier) staging a "celebration" for the people of Paris that might just include the unveiling of some of their "experiments." Now, here's a look at the official episode trailer – where sacrifices will be made, and some folks are going to end up doing things they don't want to do…

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon E05: "Deux Amours" Preview

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E05: "Deux Amours" (written by Jason Richman & David Zabel), Daryl (Norman Reedus) faces old demons, recalling the circumstances that landed him in France; Isabelle's (Clémence Poésy) sacrifice forces her to consider drastic measures; Genet (Anne Charrier) commences a celebration for the people of Paris. Now, here's a look at the official episode trailer that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the preview images from Monday:

Sacrifices will be made on an all new episode of #DarylDixon this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cjGqaY55PY — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AMC's TWD: DD Spinoff Series Overview

With the next new episode of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on October 1st, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series ahead of its debut – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

