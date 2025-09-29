The Walking Dead: Reedus, McBride on Defining Daryl/Carol Relationship

Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride on the latest episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon looking to clarify Daryl and Carol's relationship.

It's not like there wasn't a whole lot to talk about coming out of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E04: "La Justicia Fronteriza." But let's be honest. There's only one scene that's on everyone's minds. After Valentina (Irina Björklund) refers to Daryl as her "boyfriend," a taken-aback Carol responds, "No, it's… he's… we're not…" After an exchange of "Really's" and further confirmation that Daryl and Carol have never had sex, Daryl pops into the moment to drop a "Nope" before leaving the scene. Checking in with EW, Reedus and McBride shared their thoughts on the episode, addressing a topic that's been burning up social media since the early days of the original series.

"We've never implied that we were a couple in 16 years," Reedus shared. "You have fans who just want to see this one thing, and if you give it to them, it's done forever. We've really tried our hardest to take this show and make it original and make it less about zombie jump scares and who's going to hook up with who." That means keeping the focus more on what works best for the characters and the storylines and less on fan servicing, with Reedus adding, "You can't really write for YouTube comments. You just can't. There are also other YouTube comments that are like, 'When's Daryl gonna find Rick?' Like, I don't know! But if I knew, I wouldn't tell you!'"

In terms of reacting to Valentina's disbelief that Daryl and Carol had never gotten physical before, Reedus shared that "it was fun to play that," adding, "I wanted to be lighthearted with it, but I wanted to definitely have an exclamation point." Maybe for Reedus, but McBride doesn't sound sold on things being as definitive. "I think we both got a kick out of that scene, and I think it was handled well. It was light, it was fun, it was unexpected," McBride offered, before adding with a smile, "And still, if I may say, there's something still a little ambiguous about it."

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

