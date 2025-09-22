Posted in: AMC, Comics, Current News, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Looking at Another Family Reunion?

After Andrew Lincoln teased a "conversation" about a return, did "Daryl Dixon" introduce Rick Grimes' brother to The Walking Dead universe?

After it was announced that AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon would be filming its third season (and now, it's fourth and final season in Spain, we speculated about the possibility of the spinoff series introducing Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) brother. For those unaware, April 2016's "The Alien" was a one-off set within the universe of The Walking Dead comics from Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin that told the story of Rick Grimes' brother, Jeffrey, who was in Spain when the outbreak went global. It was the first TWD comics story not to be written by series creator Robert Kirkman and the first TWD comics story set on the world stage.

During this weekend's episode of "Daryl Dixon," we got a ten-ton hint that Jeffrey is also part of the live-action universe. In S03E03: "El Sacrificio," Antonio (Eduardo Noriega) is cleaning and rebandaging Carol's (McBride) wounds. During their conversation, Antonio mentions Barcelona, with Carol adding, "Barcelona? I have a friend whose brother lived there, back before." While Carol doesn't name Rick directly, there's a whole lot to take from those words. Here's hoping that if Jeffrey does get physically introduced into the TWD Universe, he fares better than his comic book counterpart.

The tease comes shortly after Lincoln dropped a big clue about a Rick Grimes return during an interview with BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. During the conversation in support of his live-theater run in The Lady From the Sea, Lincoln shared what his experience was like, personally and professionally, during his time with the TWD Universe. When asked if he would consider returning as Rick Grimes to the TWD Universe, Lincoln responded, "There's a conversation happening right now," before shifting the focus back onto the play. Could it be for another season of Lincoln and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Maybe for a TWD Universe reunion limited series? Maybe for the series finale of "Daryl Dixon"? Stay tuned…

