The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Could We See Rick Grimes's Brother?

With Norman Reedus noting that Season 3 will be filming in Spain, could The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon introduce us to Rick Grimes's brother?

In our previous update on how things were looking with AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Reedus putting the word out that work on a third season would be getting underway soon (and making a bold claim about the season finale of "The Book of Carol," too) – and that they're filming in Spain. Hmmm… maybe in and around Barcelona? Because if that's the case, then we need to bring up April 2016's "The Alien," a one-off set within the universe of The Walking Dead comics from Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin that told the story of Rick Grimes' brother, Jeffrey, and what was going on with him when the outbreak went global in a big way. Aside from letting you know that it was the first TWD comics story not to be written by series creator Robert Kirkman and the first TWD comics story to be set on the world stage, we won't spoil what goes down. With live-action Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) having reunited with the rest of our survivors – minus the major players who are busy in their own spinoffs – this could be a great linking device for that inevitable "Avengers: Endgame"-like final storyline. Just something to think about…

Here's a look at Reedus's complete interview with American Rider, with his comments regarding the third season of "Daryl Dixon" kicking in at around the 2:40 mark in the video below:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

